Selangor MB conveys condolences to family of ex-ProjekMM reporter

Ermizi passed away after suffering from a lung infection. — Picture via Facebook/Farah Azila Mustapha

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today expressed his condolences to the family of former ProjekMM reporter Ermizi Muhamad, who died after suffering from a lung infection.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family of Allahyarham Ermizi Muhamad. Allahyarham was a Suara Keadilan reporter and was once a SelangorKini reporter.

“May Allah SWT bless his soul. Al-Fatihah,” Amirudin tweeted.

Ermizi, whose real name was Muhammad Noraizie Ramlan, was previously warded at the Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) two months ago for suspected leptospirosis.

Besides Suara Keadilan and ProjekMM, Ermizi had also worked for Selangor government-owned SelangorKini.