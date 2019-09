Rompin API reading hits very unhealthy level

A thick blanket of haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Air quality in Rompin, Pahang climbed to very unhealthy levels as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading hit 202 as of 10pm last night.

Rompin is the only area in Malaysia with very unhealthy API reading, according to the Department of Environment (DoE) website.

In addition to Pahang, several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sarawak registered unhealthy API due to the current haze phenomenon.

The affected areas are Batu Muda (151) and Cheras (147) in Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya (144); and Petaling Jaya (141), Shah Alam (131), Klang (114), Banting (124) and Johan Setia Klang (159) in Selangor.

Unhealthy API readings were also recorded in Nilai (148), Seremban (124) and Port Dickson (113) in Negri Sembilan; Alor Gajah (108), Bukit Rambai (109) and Melaka City (102); and Tangkak Johor (125).

The air quality in three areas in Sarawak remained unchanged last night with unhealthy API recorded in Sri Aman (172), Samarahan (135) and Kuching (161).

An API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy and over 300, hazardous. — Bernama