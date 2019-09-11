Perak govt repairs slopes along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

IPOH, Sept 11 — The Perak government is repairing six collapsed slopes along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands to avoid any untoward incident in these areas.

State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamahri said today the repairs are being done by Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd (PUSB) at a cost of RM5.4 million.

He said the project is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

“The state government is aware of public concerns over the (collapsed) slopes at several places along the road.

“The Public Works Department has taken steps to prevent untoward incidents and the public is advised to exercise caution, especially at night,” he said in a statement. — Bernama