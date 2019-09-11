Newborn baby left on table at eatery in Tanjung Malim

The baby, with his umbilical cord still intact, was wrapped in a grey towel. He is now warded at Slim River Hospital. — IStock.com pic via AFP

IPOH, Sept 11 — A newborn baby boy, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found alive on a table at an eatery in Jalan Maktab, Tanjung Malim, last Friday.

Muallim district police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the baby was found by an 80-year-old senior citizen at 8pm.

“The man had wanted to have dinner at the eatery, which belongs to his daughter, after performing Maghrib prayers at a nearby mosque when he saw the baby on the table.

“The baby, weighing 2.34kg, was found wrapped in a grey towel. No notes were found,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the baby was healthy and in stable condition and currently placed at the intensive care ward at the Slim River Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code. — Bernama