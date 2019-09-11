MACC probing judge, cop for khalwat bribery

A lower Shariah Court judge and a policeman have been remanded for five days in connection with a bribery case at the Sessions Court in Ipoh September 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 11 — A lower Shariah Court judge and a policeman will be detained for five days from today in connection with a bribery case.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the 37-year-old judge at a restaurant in Desa Chemor here at 11.30pm yesterday while the 30-year-old lance-corporal was picked up at the Bukit Merah police station 1.30am today.

It is alleged that the judge had received RM4,000 from a police inspector to resolve an ongoing khalwat case.

The lance-corporal is alleged to have abetted the judge.

The remand order expiring September 15 was granted by N. Mageswari, an assistant registrar for the civil courts.

The judge was represented by lawyer Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah while the policeman was represented by Vivien Mitchiel Benedict.

Dayang said the duo were arrested under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving or accepting gratification by an agent.

If found guilty, the judge and the lance-corporal can be punished with a maximum jail term of 20 years or fined up to RM10,000.