Kit Siang hails ‘M for Malaysia’ documentary as antidote to hate speech

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang has labelled the documentary M for Malaysia as a “must-see” for all Malaysians, claiming that it is a “powerful antidote” to the recent widespread hate speech designed to create race and religious tension in the country.

In a media statement today, the DAP veteran said the documentary counters the “baseless” narrative that the Malays have lost political power due to a Chinese power-grab after the 14th General Election was concluded on May 9, 2018.

“Who will forget what Najib said on the eve of the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 when he said that there were no Malays at Pakatan Harapan ceramahs and that the tens of thousands who gathered to hear Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in the various parts in the country were DAP supporters ‘bussed in’ by DAP, when the Special Branch and the various intelligence agencies of the government should know that in its 52-year history, DAP had never bussed anyone to any DAP or Pakatan Harapan function!” said Lim, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Malaysians would be reminded from the film M for Malaysia that the crowds at the ceramahs for Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election campaign were very spontaneous and representative of the Malays, Chinese and Indians in Peninsular Malaysia, exposing the lies and falsehoods — escalated in the recent barrage of fake news and hate speech in the last few months — that the change of government on May 9, 2018 was Chinese grabbing Malay political power.”

He slammed the federal opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and PAS for spreading lies, falsehoods, fake news and hate speech to create racial and religious tension and conflagration.

Lim said that this was the only way for the “thieves, kleptocrats and liars” had to recapture power in the country.

He also predicted that rumours of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make its rounds once again during the coming budget meeting.

“Every Malaysian should watch the M for Malaysia film for this would be the most effective way to prove wrong the political opportunists and desperados who expect racial riots at the end of the year, for the film is an antidote to the lie and falsehood that the Malays have lost power to the Chinese in Malaysia,” he said.