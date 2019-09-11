Fire at children’s hostel in Taiping

TAIPING, Sept 11 — A fire broke out at the Taiping Children’s Hostel at Jalan Medan Taiping here today, but there was no report of any casualty.

Taiping Fire and Rescue Station head Rafeel Hairul Richard said the station received a distress call at 5.40 pm and after arriving at the scene two minutes later, found all the 28 children staying there had been brought out of the building to safety.

The fire broke out in one of the rooms on the third floor of the four-storey hostel building, he said when contacted here today.

He said firemen took six minutes to douse the flame and the cause of the fire was being investigated. — Bernama