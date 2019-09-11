Ex-ProjekMM reporter dies from heart infection

Ermizi passed away earlier at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur around 1.30pm. — Picture via Facebook/Farah Azila Mustapha

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Former ProjekMM reporter Ermizi Muhamad died earlier today at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) around 1.30pm after suffering from a heart infection.

Suara Keadilan associate editor Redzuan Shamsudin, 44 said that the 29-year-old Ermizi, who was until his death an assistant editor at the daily was diagnosed with a heart infection last week.

“Ermizi went to and fro from his home in Bandar Permaisuri Cheras to HKL since last week,” Redzuan told ProjekMM, Malay Mail’s sister publication.

He said that Ermizi, whose real name was Muhammad Noraizie Ramlan, was previously warded at the Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) two months ago for suspected leptospirosis.

“After he was discharged, he managed to come back to work for almost a month and last week, he was admitted to HKL,” Redzuan added.

Besides Suara Keadilan and ProjekMM, Ermizi had also worked for Selangor government-owned SelangorKini.

His funeral is expected to be held at his hometown in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Malay Mail extends our heartfelt condolences to Ermizi’s family and loved ones.