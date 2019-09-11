Communications Ministry taking death threat against journalist seriously, says deputy minister

Eddin Syazlee urged media members to lodge a report with the ministry should they be intimidated by any party over their work. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry views seriously a death threat made against a journalist of a Malay daily, Berita Harian, over a report published in the newspaper a few days ago.

Its deputy minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith said it was a serious matter as it involved the lives and welfare of media practitioners and believed the police were investigating the matter.

“We, at the ministry, always extend our cooperation to the police, especially in helping to identify the account holders of emails to transmit such threats,” he said when met at the handing over of the Negeri Sembilan Baiti Jannati Project here today.

It is learnt that the death threat was sent via email to the Berita Harian reporter, who had lodged a police report on the matter.

Eddin Syazlee advised media members to also lodge a report with the ministry should they be intimidated by any party over their reports to facilitate action.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry planned to set up a National Media Council to ensure press freedom in the country.

“We want press freedom to be fully practiced in the country, but in having the freedom, media practitioners must have good ethics, know their responsibilities and limitations.

“The ministry will assure that they will not feel threatened in discharging their responsibilities and to use the freedom wisely,” he added. — Bernama