Anwar must initiate PKR ‘reconciliation’, Zuraida insists

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters at the 2019 Smart Cities Asia Conference and Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said today several party leaders, including herself, are still waiting for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to initiate a reconciliation meeting.

Speaking to a press conference today, the Housing and Local Government minister said that Anwar had earlier agreed to meet them and refused to bow down to demands that a reconciliation meeting be held at the party’s monthly leadership council gathering.

“We are waiting for the president to come and call us (for a meeting). Earlier he said come to the (monthly PKR leadership) meeting and then later he said he is willing to meet us.

“We want to meet with our president, we, the elected members,” said Zuraida stressing on the words “president” and “elected” members — likely a shot at the party’s appointed secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who had demanded their presence at the monthly meetings.

When it was pointed out that Anwar had told absent party leaders to come for the monthly meetings and discuss the reconciliation there, Zuraida remained adamant and insisted that Anwar himself said he wanted to meet them outside of the monthly gathering.

PKR deputy-president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his camp have been missing out on the monthly leadership council meetings for months.

It reflected a rift between Anwar and Azmin. Even though Anwar is designated to succeed Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, rumours have been rife that Dr Mahathir instead favours Azmin to replace him.