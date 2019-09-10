Wanted and missing? Anwar’s aide Farhash claims he was away on a diving trip

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who was wanted by police over an armed assault case, said he only appeared at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters today as he was away on a diving trip.

Farhash in a statement today said he has given his full cooperation to the police.

“I was informed that the complainant has since withdrawn the report against my brother and denied my involvement altogether.

“The complainant also did not identify me as one of the participants during the identification parade.

“I went to the police station to give my statement as soon as I returned from a diving trip,” he said.

Earlier this evening, Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said Faharsh was arrested when he turned himself in at 10am, but was later released on police bail at 5pm.

He said police are now in the midst of completing the investigations papers.

Farhash also undertook a urine test and tested negative for drugs.

Fadzil said the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for the next course of action.

Farhash was alleged to have been involved in the August 31 brawl at Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang.

The person who lodged a police report against him has since retracted his complaint.

Apart from being Anwar’s aide, Farhash is also Perak PKR chairman.

Last week, Anwar said Farhash was doing fine, adding that he had asked the latter to meet with the police even though the police report had been withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Farhash claimed that the police report had named his brother instead of him, but said he was willing to provide his full cooperation if required.