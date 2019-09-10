Unhealthy air quality at five places in Selangor as at 10am

People fish on a hazy day in Nortport Klang September 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 10 ― Five areas in Selangor recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 10am today.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) portal, API unhealthy readings were recorded at Shah Alam (127), Klang (119), Banting (122), Johan Setia, Klang (160), and Petaling Jaya (137) while Kuala Selangor recorded moderate API (93).

An API reading of 0 to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

Members of the public can refer to the portal to obtain the current API reading. ― Bernama