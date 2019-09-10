Rompin API almost reaching very unhealthy level

Students are taking their UPSR exams wearing masks at SRK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee in Kuching, Sept 10, 2019, despite the Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 160 (unhealthy) at 8am. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The air quality in Rompin, Pahang is almost reaching very unhealthy level as the air pollutant index (API) reading peaked at 197 as of 6pm today.

The unhealthy air quality caused by the current haze phenomenon was also detected in several parts of Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

According to the Department of Environment website, the unhealthy API readings recorded in Sarawak included areas of Sri Aman (173), Kuching (145) and Samarahan (122).

Similar air quality levels were detected in Kuala Lumpur namely Batu Muda (161), Cheras (150) while the API reading in Putrajaya rose to 140.

An API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy and over 300, hazardous.

Unhealthy air quality levels were also recorded in five areas in Selangor namely Petaling Jaya (141), Shah Alam (131), Klang (113), Banting (120) and Johan Setia, Klang (153).

Meanwhile the Selangor Education Department informed that for the moment no schools have been ordered to close despite the haze and API readings hitting unhealthy levels over the past two days.

State Education Director Dr Mahanom Mat Sam said schools would immediately be closed if the API readings exceeded 200, as instructed by the Education Ministry in a press release issued on Jan 15.

However, she said schools should stop all outdoor activities if the API reading exceeds 100 as stated in the press release.

Meanwhile, air quality levels in Nilai, Seremban and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan were categorised as unhealthy with API readings at 147, 119 and 108 respectively while in Melaka, Alor Gajah recorded API reading of 105, Bukit Rambai (108) and Melaka City (101).

In Tangkak Johor, too air quality climbed to unhealthy level with API reading of 121. — Bernama