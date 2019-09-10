Perak top cop denies officer is voice recorded in ‘kautim’ graft clip

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain doubts the voice in the audio clip belongs to any member of his force. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 10 — An audio clip of a purported bribery brokering deal between an officer and an aide to a Perak executive councillor will be sent for forensic analysis, Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said today.

However, he said he doubts the voice in the audio clip belongs to any member of his force.

“We will send the audio clip to forensics to determine whether the voice is of our investigation officer or belongs to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation officer. Based on initial findings, it’s not of our personnel.

“In the audio, the officer who talks did not mention where he is from,” Razarudin told a press conference at the Perak Tengah Police District Office here.

The voice recording circulating on social media purports to catch a policeman and a man claiming to be an aide of a Perak executive councillor who offered to “settle” a corruption offence involving his employer.

Six non-governmental organisations filed a police report last month urging investigations into the audio recording.

The clip is purportedly of Perak executive committee member Ahmad Yunus Jamhari’s assistant negotiating a settlement of the corruption investigation against the former.

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak secretary Sazali Samsudin, who represented the groups, said they learned of the clip allegedly being distributed among the public through a news report.

Sazali said that they filed their reports based on a Malaysiakini article published on August 15 with the title “Perak exco deny audio trying to settle with the police, MACC”.

Citing the article, he said that the person recorded claimed to have “kautim (settled)” the case with the MACC while speaking to a policeman.

In the same news report, however, Ahmad Yunus denied the claim and described the recording as fake.

The other NGOs were Pertubuhan Komuniti Sejahtera Aman Perak, Pertubuhan Prihatin Perak, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nur Kasih Taiping, Persatuan Integrasi dan Kebajikan Kinta Perak and Pertubuhan Ikatan Komuniti Dearah Larut Matang dan Selama.

In July, Parit Buntar PKR committee member Beh Yong Kean lodged police report accusing Ahmad Yunus of leaking classified minutes of the state exco meeting in order to solicit commission from two agricultural companies in relation to their land applications.

Razarudin was reported to have said that police have referred the investigation paper on Ahmad Yunus case to the state public prosecutor director last month for the next course of action.