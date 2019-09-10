MMEA: One of three missing Sarawakian anglers found dead

LABUAN, Sept 10 ― One of the three Sarawakian anglers who were reported missing in Lawas waters was found dead today.

The body of Yee Chon Tiong, 30, was found in the waters at 8.50am, according to the Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The two other anglers, Faruk Arina Ahmad Sabri, 29, and Mohd Amirul Bakar, 26, are still missing.

The three anglers had set out to sea yesterday and were supposed to have returned home by 6pm the same day.

Labuan MMEA enforcement chief Capt (Maritime) Che Adnan Md Isa said Faruk Arina’s wife informed the MMEA that they had set out for Pulau Sari at about 5am yesterday.

She lodged a report after her husband did not return home by late evening.

“We launched the search-and-rescue operation at 12 am today. The SAR operation is ongoing,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the SAR operation also involved the marine police, Civil Defence Force and local fishermen as well as the maritime agency of Brunei Darussalam. ― Bernama