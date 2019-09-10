Malay Mail

Dr M: PAS must first retract accusation of Umno as 'party of infidels’ before sealing alliance

Published 26 minutes ago on 10 September 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya August 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 10 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thrown a spanner in the works on the proposed signing of a formal political pact between the opposition parties of Umno and PAS on Saturday.

The prime minister said PAS has to first retract its statement labelling Umno as a party of infidels (kafir) before the two parties finalise their cooperation with the signing of a charter. 

He said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has yet to officially retract his statement labelling Umno as a party of infidels so as to enable PAS to forge cooperation with Umno.

“Even the United Nations charter has been unable to stop wars, what more the Umno-PAS charter. They were (political) rivals. PAS has said Umno is a party of infidels,” he said with a hint of sarcasm at a press conference here.

Dr Mahathir, who is the chairman of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, was asked to comment on a recent joint statement by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan on the charter.

The charter, which was drawn up by a joint committee, is to be signed by the presidents of the two parties at Dewan Merdeka of the Putra World Trade Centre. ― Bernama

