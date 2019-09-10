Cops believe Major Zahir’s death due to negligence

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died on Wednesday after being shot during a demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Armed Forces

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― Investigations into the death of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya who was killed in a demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp on Wednesday indicated negligence.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the case was being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code and several individuals would be called in to assist the investigation.

“So far, investigations appear to lead to negligence but further investigation will be carried out,” he said when contacted.

Omar said 11 individuals including members of the military involved in the shooting incident had been called to testify.

On Thursday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said Royal Malaysia Police were conducting a full investigation into the incident, including identifying the actual cause of the incident.

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment, died on Wednesday after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launching of the 5th Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade. ― Bernama