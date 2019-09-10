Attention, contractors! Johor govt to cancel contracts if projects delayed

Mohd Solihan said the Johor government will now ensure that construction companies are able to deliver on the projects assigned to them. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 ― The Johor government has cancelled and offered new tenders on several large scale projects in the state that have been delayed, said Johor Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri.

He said among the projects that have been cancelled was a RM42 million pathology laboratory to replace the existing mortuary at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) that was delayed for more than 100 days.

“The state government decided to cancel the contract of the previous construction company and appoint a new one after I made a visit to the proposed area in the hospital last month,” said Mohd Solihan.

In addition to that, he said the state government has also warned contractors of several other projects who have been delaying their projects.

“Among them is the construction companies entrusted with the construction of a bridge in Plentong worth RM21 million and two schools in Taman Perling worth RM20 million,” said Mohd Solihan.

He said this after attending the Construction Industry Development Board’s (CIDB) southern region graduation ceremony held at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

Mohd Solihan, who is also the Tenang assemblyman, said the Johor government will now ensure that construction companies are able to deliver on the projects assigned to them.

He said some of the more problematic construction companies have delayed their projects ranging from several days to several months.

“Some of the projects involve tens of millions of ringgit.

“We cannot continue like this and in this regard, I urge construction companies to be more serious in their business; increase their finances and ensure efficient staffing,” said Mohd Solihan.

Meanwhile, Mohd Solihan also credited CIDB for announcing the construction of a new building on its current premises along Jalan Tampoi here.

He said with the new building, scheduled to be completed in two years, CIDB can offer more courses for their students.