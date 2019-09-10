Agong grants audience to Britain’s Prince Edward

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah take a photograph with Prince Edward at Istana Negara September 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Britain’s Prince Edward at Istana Negara.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present at the audience.

The Earl of Wessex is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, part of a tour that will also bring him to Australia.

It was the first meeting between the Malaysian monarch and a member of the British royal family since Al-Sultan Abdullah was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January.

Prince Edward’s itinerary in Malaysia includes attending The Duke of Edinburgh International Award’s Asia Pacific Regional Conference in his capacity as the chairman of the trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

He is also scheduled to participate in a youth roundtable to discuss the value of non-formal education.

As vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games, Prince Edward will also get to see Malaysian athletes in action ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a statement issued ahead of the visit, British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay said the visit would cover a broad spectrum of interests - from education and sporting partnerships to joint efforts in tackling plastic waste and conserving the ocean.

The Earl of Wessex last visited Malaysia in 2004, also in relation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

He is the youngest child of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh. — Bernama