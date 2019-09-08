Sri Aman records unhealthy API exceeding 200 as at 8am

Sri Aman records an unhealthy API exceeding 200 as at 8am today. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 8 ― Another area in Sarawak, namely Sri Aman has recorded a very unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) raising the total area recording API exceeding 200 to three areas, as at 8am today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat head, Mejar Ismail Mahedin from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak said the API reading at Sri Aman rose from 175 as at 8pm yesterday to 299 this morning.

Two other areas recording very unhealthy API reading previously continued the upward trend with Kuching at 232 compared with 227 at 8pm last night while Samarahan was at 213 compared with 202.

Meanwhile, five other areas remained recording unhealthy API with several of them showing a rise this morning namely Sarikei (164 compared with136), ILP Miri (137 compared with 117), Sibu (161 compared with 103) and Miri (149 compared with 151).

Meanwhile, Mukah which recorded moderate API at 96 as at 8pm, yesterday, was also included into the unhealthy API category this morning with a reading of 101. ― Bernama