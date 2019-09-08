NS government supports Putrajaya efforts to empower Jawi script

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 8 — The state government always supports and welcomes any effort by the federal government to empower the jawi script, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said efforts to empower the jawi script was a noble one for everyone to appreciate the script.

“The jawi script had been practised by the local authorities (PBT) in the state especially the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) where the script was used for road signs.

“We have no problem on this matter. The jawi script has its advantages and it is one of the beauties of the Malay culture.

“I hope in future the people can understand and appreciate the script,” he told reporters after flagging off participants of the Run for Peace 2019 organised by the Negri Sembilan branch of the Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM) at the MPS Field, here today. Also present was SGM Negri Sembilan branch Chairman, Datuk Chong Khin Sang.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof recently that Friday was declared as the day for the jawi script.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) will move to Bangunan Wisma Perbandaran Seremban at Jalan Yam Tuan, here next year.

He said the Bangunan Wisma Perbandaran Seremban belonged to the Seremban Municipal Council and was rented out to the JHEAINS beginning last July.

“Renovation works are being carried out now before JHEAINS moves over next year. The Wisma Perbandaran Seremban building was previously vacant after the MPS began operations at Wisma Bandaraya, Taman Forest Height, here on March 25,” he said. — Bernama