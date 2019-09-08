Minister: Health Ministry to table Bill on usage of vaping, e-cigarette

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is now in final phase of study to formulate the Bill which is described as more comprehensive to handle various current issues. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Sept 8 ― The Health Ministry will be tabling a new Bill on the usage of tobacco, vape, electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) and shisha in Parliament by March 2020 sitting.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is now in final phase of study to formulate the Bill which is described as more comprehensive to handle various current issues.

"We are almost at the end of discussion with the Attorney General and is very hopeful of tabling it in Parliament in the first quarter before March next year,” he told reporters after attending the “Stop The Stigma” run organised by Sarawak General Hospital at the Old State Legislative Assembly building here today.

Commenting further, he said the Act will encompass not only tobacco but also several other issues related to nicotine found in vape or e-cigarette.

Earlier Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye headed the special committee to look into vaping and shisha which involved the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNHEP), Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and Health Ministry pharmacy on tobacco products containing nicotine.

Meanwhile, on the run, Dzulkefly said it was held to raise the awareness of the people on the importance of mental health as well as mental health problems which are on the rise.

“In Malaysia, the trend of suicide among teenagers has shown an increase in the past few years.

“A National Health and Morbidity Survey in 2017 found the prevalence of committing suicide among teenagers aged between 13 and 17 was 10 per cent compared to 7.9 per cent in 2012,” he said. ― Bernama