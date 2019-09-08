Malaysia rejects Philippine foreign affairs secretary’s statement on Sabah

Malaysia unequivocally rejects the statement of Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr concerning Sabah at the Budget Briefing of the Committee on Appropriation on September 4. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Malaysia unequivocally rejects the statement of Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr concerning the Malaysian state of Sabah at the Budget Briefing of the Committee on Appropriation on September 4.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Malaysia does not recognise and will never entertain any claims by any party on Sabah.

“The state of Sabah is an integral part of Malaysia. This fact has been duly recognised and accepted by the United Nations and the international community since the formation of the Federation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963. Therefore, any statements alluding to or insinuating the anachronistic claims will be rejected as unfriendly towards Malaysia,” it said in a statement here today.

It was reported that the Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary reaffirmed the Philippines’ claim over Sabah after Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo asked if the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines (DFA) has allocated funds for Sabah.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia accords great importance and high value to its relations with the Philippines, bilaterally and as partners in the Asean, as well as other regional and international organisations.

“The Malaysia-Philippines relationship that continues to expand and bring mutual benefits to the two countries and the respective peoples certainly does not deserve such unfriendly and harmful comments,” it said. — Bernama