IGP: Cops still looking for Anwar’s aide Farhash over assault case

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The police are still seeking Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to have his statement recorded over an assault case last Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said Farhash’s statement would be recorded and that the investigation papers would be passed to the Attorney General’s Chambers to decide if it would be classified as no further action (NFA) or otherwise.

“Police are still tracking his whereabouts,” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

The person who lodged the police report has retracted his complaint.

According to Malaysiakini, the IGP said the police will also record a statement from the complainant who had withdrawn the police report.

Yesterday, Selangor Criminal Investigations Department Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said Farhash as the main suspect is still untraceable and ordered him to step forward immediately to assist in investigations.

Fadzil said the complainant in the assault case had filed a separate police report to withdraw the first police report over the August 31 assault.

Farhash is alleged to be involved in the August 31 brawl at Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang.

Apart from being Anwar’s aide, Farhash is also Perak PKR chairman.

On Thursday, Anwar said Farhash is fine, adding that he had asked the latter to meet with the police even though the police report had been withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Farhash claimed that the police report did not name him and had named his brother instead, but said he was willing to provide his full cooperation if required.