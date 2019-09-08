Health screening machines needed at Sabah international entry points, says deputy CM

A passenger removes his belt as he puts his belongings into an X-ray machine for screening by airport security at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. — Reuters pic

SEMPORNA, Sept 8 — Health screening machines are needed at all international entry points in Sabah, as a measure to prevent the spread of viruses that could be carried by tourists, as arrivals continue to be very encouraging, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong today.

“We need to check the health of tourists because they come from different surroundings and there is a possibility that they carry viruses which can affect locals,” said Jaujan who is also state Local Government and Housing Minister, adding that the proposal regarding screenings needed to be studied by the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and his ministry.

Speaking to the media at a health carnival held in Pulau Bum Bum near here, he said the proposed measure was needed because of the encouraging number of foreign visitors to the state, particularly in Semporna which sees an average of 3,000 tourists everyday.

From January to August this year, Sabah received two million international tourists, with 90 per cent of Chinese tourists visiting Semporna.

Jaujan added that he would also be looking into the provision of infrastructure such as more toilets for the use of locals and tourists in Semporna.

The carnival, which was held at Sekolah Kebangsaan Terusan Tengah and featured a fun run, dental checks, blood donation and sports events among others, was intended to inculcate awareness among islanders of the need to be health conscious while ensuring the cleanliness of their surroundings. — Bernama