Eight stations record unhealthy API as of noon, says Dept of Environment

A bird’s-eye view of a haze-shrouded Tamparuli in Sabah August 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — The Air Pollution Index (API) readings as of noon today showed 58 stations recorded moderate API readings, while eight stations recorded unhealthy air quality.

The Department of Environment (DoE) in a statement, said, the eight stations include seven in Sarawak, namely, Samarahan (API level at 200); Sibu (185); Mukah (177); Miri (155), ILP Miri (142); Kuala Baram (116); Bintulu (110) and Johan Setia in Selangor recorded a reading of 124.

Meanwhile, the two stations recorded very unhealthy air quality in Sarawak, namely, Sri Aman (238) and Kuching (223).

The forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia, still causing cross-border haze, resulted in increased API readings in all areas along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and western Sarawak, it said.

“The bush fire for agricultural purposes which took place at Jalan 9, Johan Setia, Klang, resulted in the increase in API readings at Johan Setia and local haze in Bandar Putera 2, Klang,” the statement said.

It said the Fire and Rescue Department was in the midst of extinguishing the fire and the Selangor DoE was actively looking for landowners for enforcement action.

The enforcement measures and daily patrol activities were also being expanded to potential areas of open burning as well as monitoring API readings from time to time, said the statement.

Based on a report by the Singapore-based ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) yesterday, a satellite image of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 116 hotspots were detected in Sumatra, Indonesia, 646 hotspots were detected in Kalimantan, Indonesia, one hot spot was detected in Brunei, while 52 hotspots were detected locally, namely, in Sarawak (40) and six hotspots each in Sabah and Johor, it said. — Bernama