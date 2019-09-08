Domestic Trade Ministry outlines new methods to combat smuggling of subsidised controlled items

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya. KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the existing system had not been able to curb smuggling activities especially in Tawau. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAWAU, Sept 8 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will outline a more effective way of addressing the issue of smuggling of subsidised controlled items, particularly petroleum liquid (LPG) gas in the country.

KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the existing system had not been able to curb smuggling activities especially in Tawau.

“We need more sophisticated methods, such as regular monitoring, more assets and personnel, and working with other authorities including the Marine Police force (PPM).

“Right now, we are in the process of ensuring that the LPG gas smuggling activities are curtailed so as not to affect supply for the people in Pulau Sebatik,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the Bilateral Meeting with PPM which was attended by Malaysian PPM commander SAC Mohd Yusoff Mamat here yesterday.

Iskandar said the ministry was planning to add assets and support staff to strengthen enforcement in Tawau.

In addition, he said today’s meeting discussed the cooperation between KPDNHEP and PPM in drafting work and enforcing the law, especially on controlled and subsidised items.

“In today's meeting, we plan and ensure how the cooperation of the two agencies (KPDNHEP, PPM) since 2017 could be enhanced, while addressing many issues and our success in arrests and seizures nationwide,” he said.

According to Iskandar, among the successes achieved with PPM last year involved a seizure of RM7.5 million and investigation papers of 420 cases opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Until July this year, a total of RM19.13 million seizure was recorded with 367 investigation papers opened,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff said PPM was ready to assist other law enforcement agencies to deal with cross-border crimes related to smuggling.

“Given that our coastal waters in Sabah are too long, we at PPM will also increase our assets and members at sea,” he said. ― Bernama