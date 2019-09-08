Cops working with foreign intelligence to bring home Malaysians trapped in Syria

The police is working together with foreign intelligence agencies to bring home Malaysians suspected of being involved with the Islamic State militant group Syria. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Bukit Aman is working together with foreign intelligence agencies to bring home Malaysians suspected of being involved with the Islamic State militant group Syria.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the cooperation was an ongoing one, although Malaysian police were facing some constraints in the process.

“We are dealing with problems with getting through the three security points — the one by the Syrians, the United States alliance, and Daesh itself.

“As such, we are working with foreign intelligence agencies to bring them out we have to bring them home because they are Malaysians,” he told reporters after a working visit by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar to the Special Action Unit here at the General Operations Force (GOF) Camp in Cheras, near here today.

He said the Malaysians now trapped in Syria are believed to be held by certain parties.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin before this had said that the government had yet to make a decision on the pleas by Malaysians being held in Syria, suspected to have been involved in terrorism activities, to return home.

Muhyiddin had said that the process (to bring them home) must be thought out carefully with regard to security aspects.

Media reports before this stated that 39 Malaysians were now being held in Syria and have contacted the authorities here to find a way to get them home. — Bernama