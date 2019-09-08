Chief secretary to govt: New Public Service Department D-G to be known soon

Chief secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar speaks during the meeting of government officers with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya April 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A number of candidates have already been identified to replace outgoing Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah, says Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abu Bakar.

“Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah will retire tomorrow; we have the candidates to replace him. The government is considering the selections and an announcement will be made soon,” he told reporters during a working visit to Royal Malaysia Police’s Special Action Unit here today.

Borhan who is on mandatory retirement joined the civil service in 1984 as a senior community relations officer in the National Unity Department. He was appointed as PSD director-general on July 13 last year.

He graduated from University of Malaya and had served at various departments and agencies including National Institute of Public Administration (Intan), Youth and Sports Department, Prime Minister’s Department and as Sabah Federal Secretary. — Bernama