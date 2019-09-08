API reading in Sabah stays at moderate level this morning

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, the air quality in Labuan this morning rose to 82 compared to 78 yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 8 ― The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for all areas in Sabah including Labuan this morning is still at moderate level.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, the air quality in the tax-free island this morning rose to 82 compared to 78 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the API at Kota Kinabalu polytechnic was 77 followed by Kota Kinabalu (69), Kimanis (68), Sandakan (56), Tawau (55) and Keningau 65.

API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous).

Members of the public can refer to the website to find the latest API level in Sabah every hourly. ― Bernama