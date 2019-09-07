Selangor Economic Action Council to decide on Jenjarom battery factory’s fate soon

Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the issue will be discussed at MTES meeting by next week. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Sept 7 — The Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) meeting will decide whether to close or relocate a battery factory which has allegedly contributed to lead pollution in Jenjarom.

Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the issue will be discussed at MTES meeting latest by the coming week.

“For now, we are gathering feedback and decisions from each department and agency to decide whether to close or relocate the plant.”

“The residents association said the plant had contaminated groundwater, air and affected the residents. However, it is through blood tests done on them, we will know for sure whether the allegations are true or otherwise,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the issue of a battery factory allegedly responsible for lead pollution in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat in April.

Hee said the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) received 273 complaints regarding open burning involving the Klang district and 38 complaints involving Johan Setia surrounding areas.

He said the open burning had caused haze around Johan Setia areas including Bandar Putra 2, Bandar Puteri, Bandar Parklands, Bandar Botanik and Rimbayu.

“On September 1 and 2, there were open burning in several areas on a large scale including a farm belonging to the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) in Klang which contributed to an increase in the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading.”

“As of September 4, the Selangor DOE had issued 30 warnings, five compound and two investigative papers to the operators and landowners involved,” he said. — Bernama