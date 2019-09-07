Pahang govt to divert polluted Sungai Ichat waters for clean water supply

Polluted Sungai Ichat will be diverted to ensure that only clean water flows from the river to the intake point of the Kuala Terla water treatment plant. — Bernama pic

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Sept 7 — The Pahang government will conduct diversion activities at polluted Sungai Ichat to ensure that only clean water flows from the river to the intake point of the Kuala Terla water treatment plant here.

State Basic Facilities, Public Delivery System and Innovation executive councillor Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman said today that at the same time, the effort would also ensure that there is a sufficient quantity of water supplied to meet the needs of Cameron Highlands residents, as currently the plant only produces about 500 cubic metres of water per hour compared with the 800 cubic metres per hour that is needed.

Speaking to reporters after the visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to the area which has seen illegal farming activities causing contamination of the river, Norol Azali said as a measure to facilitate the supply of clean water from the river, the government had acted against trespassers during the past six months.

Nevertheless, signs of trespass in the area could still be seen, he said, and called on all parties to work together to restore the river which still had very dirty water.

In the first phase of enforcement conducted from Feb 25 to March, the Cameron Highlands District and Land Office was reported to have demolished illegal structures on 11 farms, while a second phase saw enforcement activities against 50 farms across 80 hectares, for contravening the conditions of Temporary Occupation Licences issued and for the use of banned chemicals. — Bernama