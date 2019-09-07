Nora Anne’s funeral to be held in Belfast on Tuesday

Fifteen-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin’s funeral will be held on Tuesday in Belfast, Ireland. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The funeral of Nora Anne Quoirin, a 15-year-old whose body was found about 2.5km from a resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, will be held on Tuesday in Belfast, Ireland.

A media advisory by the Lucie Blackman Trust that is set to appear in local papers there, sighted by Malay Mail, states the funeral for the teenager of Irish-French parentage will be held at 1pm at the St Brigid’s Church in Derryvolgie Avenue in Belfast, followed by burial at the Milltown Cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam,” read the advisory.

The phrase is an Irish expression of sympathy which translates to “may her soul rest in peace”.

The statement included an advisory which requested for media personnel not to attend the service, and that they would not be allowed into the grounds of St Brigid’s church or the Milltown Cemetery.

It said that those interested in channeling donations to the Quoirin family can do so through the Trust via https://lbt-in-ireland.raisely.com.

On August 13, Nora Anne’s body was found about 2.5km from a resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, where she was reported missing on August 4 after checking in a day earlier.

An autopsy confirmed that the special needs girl died of gastrointestinal bleeding, possibly due to starvation and prolonged stress, without any signs of foul play.

Nora Anne along with her Irish mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, French father Sebastien Marie Philipe and her two siblings arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation on August 3.