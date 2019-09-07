Moderate API readings recorded in Sabah this morning

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — The air pollution index (API) readings in Sabah showed moderate air quality as at 9am this morning.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, the API reading at Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic was 72, Kimanis (70), Kota Kinabalu (67), Keningau (66), Sandakan (53) and Tawau (52).

Meanwhile the API reading at Labuan duty-free island was 71.

API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy and over 300, dangerous.

The public can refer to the Department of Environment (DoE) website to get Sabah’s latest API readings every hour. — Bernama