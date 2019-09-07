DOE: Evening API readings in Sabah moderate, two areas in Sarawak very unhealthy

A bird’s-eye view of a haze-shrouded Tamparuli in Sabah August 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in almost all parts of Sabah including Labuan as of 4 pm are still at the moderate level.

The Department of Environment (DOE) said the air monitoring station at the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic recorded an API reading of 74, followed by Kimanis (71), Kota Kinabalu (68), Sandakan (54) and Tawau (53) while the duty-free island of Labuan recorded an API reading of 73.

The API reading in Keningau remained at 66 as was in the morning.

As of 9am, the API reading at the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic monitoring station was 72, followed by Kimanis (70), Kota Kinabalu (67), Keningau (66), Sandakan (53) and Tawau (52), while Labuan registered an API of 71.

Meanwhile, Samarahan in Sarawak with an API reading of 201 is the latest area in the state apart from Kuching to record “very unhealthy” air quality as of 4pm today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Major Ismail Mahedin, who is also from the Sarawak Civil Defence Force, said Kuching had also seen an increase in its API reading from 204 to 216.

Five areas in the state have recorded “unhealthy” air quality, namely Sri Aman at 178, Sarikei (134), Miri (150), S. K. Baram (114) and Miri (115).

Meanwhile, the air quality in Sibu and Mukah which had previously recorded “unhealthy” levels have now reached “moderate” levels.

The API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy) and over 300 (hazardous).

The public can refer to the DOE website at http://apims.doe.gov.my to get the latest API readings. — Bernama