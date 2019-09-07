Datuk Mat Kasim Karim named new Melaka police chief

The transfers also involve several senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Melaka will have a new police chief with the appointment of DCP Datuk Mat Kasim Karim to the post, effective October 7.

He is currently Kedah deputy police chief.

The transfers also involve several senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said its corporate communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today.

Another transfer involves Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy director (Operations), DCP Datuk Muhammad Azlee Abdullah who will assume Mat Karim’s old post.

Meanwhile Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department principal assistant director SAC Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed has been appointed Selangor deputy police chief. — Bernama