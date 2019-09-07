Anwar’s visit to Sabah on invitation of Bajau community, says Saifuddin Nasution

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a dialogue session with undergraduates at USIM in Nilai April 19, 2019. The PKR president is to visit Kota Belud, Sabah on September 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — The visit by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Kota Belud, Sabah, on September 17 is on the invitation of the Bajau community in the state, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He dismissed speculation that Anwar’s visit to Sabah with several of the party leaders was to recruit or receive new PKR members.

“We were invited on September 17 to Kota Belud by the Bajau community. We know Sabah has so many different ethnic (groups). They invited Datuk Seri Anwar and the rest of the party leaders,” he said, adding that as party president, Anwar was often invited by people from all walks of life.

“This time, he accepted the invitation by Sabah, it is not an event to receive (new) members,” he told reporters after launching a blood-donation and health programme in Pantai Jerejak here today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported speculations that former Cabinet Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia would be joining PKR.

According to the report, United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) information chief Musli Oli was quoted as saying both were among several leaders of the Bajau community in Sabah who will be making the move.

It is understood that Salleh and Pandikar Amin will be submitting their applications to join PKR after the Malaysia Day celebrations on September 16.

In December last year, Salleh and Pandikar Amin announced they were quitting Umno to become independent politicians.

They are among nine Sabah Umno state assemblymen, four Members of Parliament, two senators and 21 division leaders who left the party. — Bernama