Anwar’s aide wanted for Ampang assault ‘untraceable’, police to refer case to prosecutors

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who has been named as the main suspect in an armed assault that took place in Ampang last week has yet to turn himself, Selangor police said today.

State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said investigators will refer to the public prosecutors’ office for further instructions.

“The prime suspect Farhash Wafa Salvador is still untraceable, and he is ordered to immediately come forward to assist investigations,” he said in a statement.

Farhash is the political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the party’s Perak chairman.

MORE TO COME