12 candidates on longlist for Johor PKR chairman post, says Anwar

BATU PAHAT, Sept 7 — There are 12 candidates capable of filling the Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman’s post vacated by Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, said party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Hassan reportedly submitted his resignation letter to Anwar in the second week of July, marking the second time he is quitting the post after having withdrawn his first-time resignation last year.

“He has made the decision... I gave him plenty of time and I accept his decision,” said Anwar, adding that discussions will be held on the future action to be taken.

Anwar said this when questioned by reporters on the vacancy, after delivering a keynote address at a seminar on nationhood at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia here today.

Hassan is reported to have named state PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse as his successor, while Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon is also reported to have expressed the desire to take up the chairmanship. — Bernama