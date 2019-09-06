Two men burnt to death in crash after trespassing into West Coast Expressway construction site

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the trio in an Audi A6, 2.0 (T) hybrid car were travelling from Ayer Tawar toll plaza to Beruas at 11pm when the driver was believed to have lost control of the car before it skidded and crashed into three stationary road construction machines and caught fire. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 6 — Two men were burnt to death, while another one was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in caught fire in an accident after trespassing into the West Coast Expressway (WCE) construction site at Section 10, Beruas, near here last night.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the trio in an Audi A6, 2.0 (T) hybrid car were travelling from Ayer Tawar toll plaza to Beruas at 11pm when the driver was believed to have lost control of the car before it skidded and crashed into three stationary road construction machines and caught fire.

“The 28-year-old driver and the 23-year-old front passenger who were pinned to their seats died at the scene, while the other passenger, 30, escaped with serious injuries and currently being treated at the Pantai Seri Manjung Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama