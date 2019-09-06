State govt to launch johor.my and johorbestari.my domains soon

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the move would be realised with the cooperation of MYNIC Berhad, an agency under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to provide the domain .my and several other related services. — Picture courtesy of Dzulkefly Ahmad

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — The state government is planning to use the domains, johor.my and johorbestari.my as the platform to introduce the identity of Johor to foreign investors apart from empowering the local digital economy.

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the move would be realised with the cooperation of MYNIC Berhad, an agency under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to provide the domain .my and several other related services.

“I understand so far, the domain johorbestari.my has received the approval of the government while johor.my is in the process.

“Insyallah, we will launch both domains soon as a window to Johor’s identity especially to foreign investors who wished to obtain reliable information on the state government from other related agencies.

At the same time, this is a start to the digital economy as it would become the platform for us to digitalise our micro industry entrepreneurs,” he said.

Dzulkefly told reporters after attending a dinner organised by MYNIC to entertain 100 participants of

Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association (APLTD) annual general meeting here last night.

Also present were MYNIC chief executive officer, Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan as well as APLTD Board Chair, Ai Chin Lu.

Meanwhile, Hasnul Fadhly said the cooperation between MYNIC and state governments among others is to ensure state micro industry entrepreneurs get out of their comfort zone by trading online.

“This is important as the world today is an internet world. When they are assisted to trade online, we hope they would double their income as well as having the possibility to sell their products abroad,” he said. — Bernama