MACC names Najib in 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against Pekan Umno

Former prime minister and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak was listed as the fourth respondent in the amended notice by the MACC. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak is among 41 “office bearers” in the RM700,000 civil forfeiture suit against the Pahang Umno division, said to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which is seeking forfeiture of the assets from Pekan Umno, filed an amended notice of motion to the High Court on Wednesday naming the former prime minister and 40 others, after being chided by judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on August 30 when the case came up in court, Malaysiakini reported today.

Previously, the MACC had only stated Pekan Umno as the sole respondent in the notice of forfeiture that omitted the names of its office bearers.

The news portal reported that Najib was listed as the fourth respondent in the amended notice, which also includes names like Saodi Mahussin and SY Abdullah Sy Mohamad.

Mohd Nazlan allowed the prosecution’s application to gazette third party notice under Section 61 (2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

He also set November 15 as the date for any third party to go to court and stake a claim on the RM700,000 proposed for forfeiture.

Nazlan also scheduled October 3 as the hearing date for Pekan Umno’s application to stay the entire proceedings, pending the disposal of their appeal at the Court of Appeal.