CM: Melaka to spend RM5m on purchase of 45 new official vehicles

MELAKA, Sept 6 — The Melaka state government is spending about RM5 million to purchase 45 new vehicles to replace the old vehicles of government departments and agencies in the state, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the replacement exercise involved vehicles which are more than 20 years old and among the departments affected are Mufti Department, Islamic Religious Department, Public Works Department and Welfare Department.

“This is the first phase of the exercise and we plan to carry out the second phase involving vehicles which are more than 10 years old.

“Among the vehicles to be replaced are passenger vans and cars such as Proton Exora and Mitsubishi to ensure employees carry out their duties in greater comfort,” he told reporters after the Melaka State Government Monthly Assembly here today.

Meanwhile, he said the government has drafted almost 80 per cent of the state’s Budget 2020 and emphasis would be given to health, education and agriculture.

He said the government hopes to consider incentives for small-time farmers in the state to encourage agriculture in its contribution to the state’s economy and people.

Adly also said other important programmes would address the people’s welfare and housing problems. — Bernama