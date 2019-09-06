As trial starts, prosecution says will prove widow killed Cradle Fund CEO prior to burning him

Samirah Muzaffar arrives at the Shah Alam High Court September 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — The shocking death of former Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan was not from a fire that broke out while he was asleep but from blunt force trauma, the High Court heard today.

The fire was to destroy any evidence that might otherwise shed light on the real cause of his death, the prosecution posited at the start of the murder trial.

The person behind it all was his widow, Samirah Muzaffar, standing in the dock, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran.

“The prosecution will prove that through testimonies from forensic experts that the deceased had died from blunt force to the deceased’s head and this blunt force, as a rule, can cause death to the deceased.

“Testimonies will show that the deceased did not die in the fire. The deceased had died before the fire occurred and the fire was deliberately started to hide the actual cause of death of the deceased,” she said in her opening remarks before judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Samirah, 44, is one of four people accused of killing Nazrin, 47, alongside two juveniles aged 14 and 17 who cannot be named, and an Indonesian Eka Wahyu Lestari who is still at large.

All four are charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

MORE TO COME