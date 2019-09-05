Operator of archery club FB page apologises to Econsave over false Bumi boycott claim

The operator of the Seri Iskandar Archery Club Facebook page has apologised to Econsave Cash and Carry Sdn Bhd for sharing false information to the public. ― Screenshot via Facebook/Seri Iskandar Archery Club

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The person managing the Seri Iskandar Archery Club Facebook page has apologised for and withdrawn remarks claiming Econsave Cash and Carry Sdn Bhd had banned Bumiputera products in its stores.

The person previously claimed to have personally verified that Econsave had introduced such a ban after another user complained of trouble finding a particular brand of soy sauce in the grocery chain.

“I hereby retract all my statements regarding Econsave that day. I admit that I have made a mistake sharing false information to the public; especially to the residents of Seri Iskandar, and more generally the people of Malaysia.

“I once again apologise to Econsave Seri Iskandar Perak in particular, and in generally Econsave Malaysia. I will not repeat this mistake,” the person wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Econsave gave the person 48 hours to retract the claim on the threat of legal action.

The firm explained that it stopped carrying several brands of soy sauce for purely commercial reasons and not the racial bias as alleged in the offending post.

The offending post was also removed from the Facebook page following the apology.

Econsave acknowledged the apology from the Seri Iskandar Archery Club but said it was also demanding that the person take all efforts to remove third-party sharing of the original post.

“We accept the apology from Seri Iskandar Archery Club on condition that they ask every individual who had shared the screenshot of the slanderous Facebook post to retract their posts on all platforms they used, or face legal action,” it said yesterday.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported the genesis of the ongoing movement nationwide for Malay-Muslims to buy products manufactured by or sold in shops owned by members of their community.