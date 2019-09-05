Maszlee: Malaysian public universities to have OKU inclusive policy in new intake

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the guidelines developed by the ministry were aimed at eliminating the separation of OKU students from other students. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — All public universities nationwide are required to implement the Disabled Person (OKU) Inclusion Policy and establish an OKU Services Unit for the 2019/2020 students intake.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the guidelines developed by the ministry were aimed at eliminating the separation of OKU students from other students.

“This was also to ensure facilities and continuous education support systems are provided to OKU students in the universities.

“However, private universities are also encouraged to implement the same guidelines for students with disabilities to be accorded equal education rights with other students,” he said during the launch of the guidelines at International Islamic University (IIUM) here today.

According to Maszlee, so far University Malaya, IIUM and Universiti Sains Malaysia have implemented the policy, while the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus, a private university is also adopting the policy.

“These universities have also established the OKU Services Unit which provides specialised support for disabled staff and students,” he said, adding the ministry hopes all public universities will implement the policy by 2025.

In another development, Maszlee said the selection of writer and cultural arts researcher, Prof Dr Siti Zainon Ismail as the 14th national laureate was based on merits and achievements, which was acknowledged by other activists in the literary field.

“The decision was recognised by other laureates as Prof Dr Siti Zainon is the most qualified candidate, with some even said she should have been given this recognition a long time ago.

Yesterday, Perak state laureate Dr Malim Ghozali was reported to be questioning the selection process and he alleged it had been tainted with political intervention and manipulated by those who have no expertise to be a jury.

Dr Malim also claimed the decision on the selection had been made ‘unanimously’ earlier, about six months ago on March 28. — Bernama