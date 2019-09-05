Killed in live fire exercise, Major Zahir buried with full military honours in Ipoh (VIDEO)

Over 1,000 people including family, relatives and military personnel attended the funeral of the late Major Mohd Zahir Armaya at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Tambun in Ipoh. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 5 — Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, who was fatally shot in a mishap during military demonstrations at the Lok Kawi army camp in Kota Kinabalu yesterday, was laid to rest at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam Tambun here this morning.

The body of comedy icon AR Badul's (Armaya) son was brought to the cemetery at 7.45am from his in-laws’ home in Taman Perpaduan, Ulu Kinta here.

The military funeral ceremony proceeded smoothly as the rain that began at 6am stopped just before Zahir’s body reached the cemetery.

Armed Forces personnel escorted the casket that was draped with the Malaysian flag to the burial site in a silent procession.

The air of sadness that pervaded as Armaya installed the grave marker at the head of his son’s grave gave way to despondency as family and friends began sobbing openly.

Mohd Zahir’s 31-year-old widow, Nour Shafinar Harun, burst into tears as she drizzled water on his grave as part of the burial rites.

The ceremony concluded at around 8.45am.

Earlier, 2nd Malaya Infantry Brigade religious officer Lt Col Titan Abdul Wahab recited prayers for the funeral.

The 11th Regiment’s 21st Special Service Group (GGK) commanding officer Colonel Zulkinine Mohd Yunus then presented the flag that previously adorned the casket to Nour Shafinar.

Others present included GGK chief Maj Gen Datuk Hassan Ali and 2nd Malaya Infantry Brigade chief Brig Gen Malik Razak Sulaiman.

When met by reporters after the burial ceremony, Armaya thanked the Armed Forces for conducting the funeral with full military honours.

“They took care of the entire ceremony since yesterday until today. They have shown great commitment. Even we could not have carried out the burial ceremony in a such a great manner.

“As a father, I’m proud of my son’s burial ceremony, which was attended by various levels of armed personnel. We really feel honoured with their presences,” he said.

Mohd Zahir’s widow Nour Shafinar Harun during the burial ceremony at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam Tambun in Ipoh.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando with the country’s elite GGK special forces, was killed after he was accidentally shot during a military demonstration as part of the launch of the Malaysian Fifth Infantry Division and the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade exhibition at the camp yesterday morning.

He died at 9.20am at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Mohd Zahir, who is from Kuala Lumpur, had worked at the Sungai Udang Camp, Melaka.

He is survived by a wife and five children aged between five months and nine years.