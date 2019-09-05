Cops nab five cattle thieves, seize 41 bulls in Rembau

The police arrested five local men for allegedly fleeing with 58 bulls from a farm in Kampung Kendong Baru in Rembau on Friday. — Reuters pic

REMBAU, Sept 5 — The police arrested five local men for allegedly fleeing with 58 bulls from a farm in Kampung Kendong Baru here on Friday.

Rembau police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said the suspects aged between 29 and 51, were arrested in a special operation by its criminal investigations department (CID) and the D9 CID branch of the Negri Sembilan and Kuala Kangsar (Perak) police on Tuesday.

“In the operation, the police seized 41 bulls, four mobile phones and a Toyota Vios car. All the suspects have been remanded for six days from Tuesday to assist in the investigation.

“Police believe that with the arrest and the seized animals, they have succeeded in solving the case and crippling the syndicate that has been stealing livestock in Negri Sembilan and the southern part of the peninsular.

“The authorities are still continuing with their investigation to nab the suspects still at large,” he said in a statement here today.

Anuar Bakri said in the incident at about 10pm on Friday, a livestock farm owner in his police report stated that seven to eight suspects armed with sharp weapons came to his farm where they tied and blindfolded five workers and escaped with the 58 bulls using a trailer.

“Losses are estimated at about RM200,000. The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code,” said Anuar Bakri.

Meanwhile, he said the police were looking for Chandran A/L Rajah (IC No: 871224-38-5039 ), whose last address was at No 32, Jalan 1/5, Saujana Puchong Section 9, Puchong, Selangor to assist investigations.

Those with information on the individual can call the nearest police station or Rembau Police at 06-6851999 or Inspector Muhammad Danial Abd Rohim at 013-2226085. — Bernama