Deputy minister: Federal govt wants speedy completion of revived Machang-Kuala Krai highway project

MACHANG, Sept 4 — The federal government has instructed the Public Works Department (JKR) to scrutinise the implementation of the revived Machang-Kuala Krai People’s Highway project that is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Economic Affairs Deputy Minister, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said this included the road from Bukit Tiu to Berangan Mek Nab in Machang, a distance of 10 kilometres.

“The Kelantan JKR is carrying out a study including on the construction structure for the highway to be completed soonest possible for the benefit of the people,” he told reporters during a site visit, here, today.

A briefing on the highway project was given by Kelantan JKR director, Datuk Ir Razani Ab Lazid.

Last March, the state government applied to the federal government for the highway project to proceed after it was shelved through a State Action Council meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmi Ali.

The minister had reportedly said that the company, which received the contract, was unable to continue the construction of the RM200 million highway. The project was initially supposed to be completed in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Mohd Radzi said discussions with the relevant parties were going on before a final decision was made for the project to be implemented soonest possible.

He said the Pakatan Rakyat government had placed the highway project starting from Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai as a priority project by setting aside political interest.

“We want it to be ready fast but the quality must be of top level,” he said, adding that the highway when completed, could help ease traffic congestion, especially during the festive seasons, besides reducing the travel time from two hours to 45 minutes.

The deputy minister said the highway could also spur development in Kelantan. — Bernama