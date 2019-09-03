Charge men in sex video or face our lawsuit, Umno’s Lokman Adam tells AG

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters September 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam issued an ultimatum today to Attorney General Tommy Thomas, demanding the government charge the two men caught on video with unnatural sex or be taken to court for failure to prosecute.

Lokman, who was called to Bukit Aman for questioning on the sex allegations, insisted that he has irrefutable proof for action to be taken against Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz — said to be the two men in the sex video.

“With the evidence we obtained from the UK-based firm, I hope the police can submit the investigation paper to the AG to charge Azmin and Haziq,” the Umno politician told reporters before entering the federal police headquarters.

He said the video analysis was undertaken by UK-based Verden Forensics, which did not detect any digital tampering with the raw footage of the clips that had been circulating on the internet these past few months.

Lokman said he instructed his lawyers yesterday to submit a notice and a copy of the forensic report to the AG for prosecution.

“If the AG fails to do so, our civil suit against him will remain,” he added.

According to Lokman, the forensic report confirmed similarities between the person portrayed in the video and pictures of Azmin supplied for analysis.

“Azmin's hairline and his sideburn, his chin and left brow in the video matched the photo we provided to the forensic team,” he said.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed yesterday that local authorities have received an analysis report of video that the Umno leader commissioned from a British firm.

Lokman had previously accused Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador of lying about the status of investigations into the case.

MORE TO COME